How do I create a tulpa? This is often asked by reasonable people. Homo sapiens is not a physiological given, but the result of education. Similarly, the tulpa is not the result of working according to a certain algorithm, but a state of mind.

The soul of the tulpa is based, basically, on three pillars. The first one is the core. The second is the shell. The third is the inflexible will of the Demonologist.

Those who know this act purposefully. Do not think that this requires studying textbooks. Old grimoires are no help in this matter. Just like a painting that is created by a creative artist, this work requires a balanced approach.

